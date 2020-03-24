The pair took to Instagram to encourage others to take to outdoor sports

The public in Dubai has been urged to stay home to curb the spread of coronavirus Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Two women who defied the stay at home instructions of the authorities took to outdoor running have come in for a lot of public criticism, Gulf News has learnt.

A European woman with her Arab friend published a video on Instagram defying the stay-at-home safety instructions.

As the European woman, who describes herself as a public figure on her Instagram account that has more than 42,000 followers, published a series of videos beginning with the run with her friend , the video went viral with people expressing their disgust over the behaviour.

UAE residents published the video on their social media platforms and called the authorities to take legal action against the two women.

“Unfortunately they don’t care of instructions and orders. They encourage people to disobey the country’s instructions. I wish a strict punishment for anyone who doesn’t respect the country’s laws,” said onw tweet.

“The problem is she was advising her followers to go out,” said another tweet.

On Monday, Dubai Police called on the public to comply with the instructions issued by the authorities in the UAE to limit social contacts amid the spread of CIVID-19.

Police said that people should stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.

“Avoid social gatherings. Avoid going to beaches, parks, pools, cinema theatres, fitness facilities, dine-in restaurants and cafes,” Dubai Police tweeted.

Violators are subject to imprisonment and/or fines as per the Communicable Diseases Law, according to Dubai Police.