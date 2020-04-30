L.T. Pagarani Image Credit: Clint Egbert /Gulf News

DUBAI: Choithram International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Choithrams, a supermarket chain in the UAE, has announced an emergency grant to Al Jalila Foundation, a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The grant of Dh100,000 will boost Al Jalila Foundation’s response capacity towards securing the nation against global pandemics including COVID-19, a press release said.

The partnership is inspired by the leadership of the UAE that has called upon the nation to unite during this critical time.

Choithrams said it was swift in implementing a multi-faceted plan to provide the most vulnerable and exposed segment of the community with personal protective equipment kits.

“The move aims to safeguard the recipients from the threat of COVID-19 outbreak within closed staff accommodation camps and their away-from-work living environments. As more and more organizations commit to the safety of employees and customers, Choithrams is taking a step further to provide protection to those members of the community who have limited access to personal protective gear by collaborating with Al Jalila Foundation,” it said.

The community-focused retail brand’s Chairman L.T. Pagarani said, “This is not the time for short term gains. We stand together, and we seek to work with our partners to ensure Dubai remains safe in the short as well as long-term. Our collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation will help realize this vision with immediate positive impact.”

Further, he said, the group is taking active measures in-store and online to ensure safety for all.

Pagarani added, “Operating at the heart of supply chain, we understand that distribution of personal protective equipment in this critical time needs to be managed carefully to curb transmission of the disease. We look forward to extending our circle of goodness towards keeping the UAE safe.”

an Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “It’s inspiring to see all sectors of society come together to support the UAE’s incredible efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.”

“This is a collective fight and we must each do our part to protect the health and safety of our communities so that we can emerge from this stronger. We are grateful to Choithrams for the generous donation; with the support of our partners the investments we make today will pave the way for groundbreaking medical discoveries that could save millions of lives.”

Among the 1,200 items of personal protective equipment donated are: sanitisation gel, gloves, wet wipes, face tissues and medical masks. The items are packed inside kits. Each kit will help a recipient follow the personal hygiene guidelines advocated by the local health authorities.