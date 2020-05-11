Checkpoints in place at several location, but what are police looking for?

Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road at night Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Movement restrictions from 10pm to 6am apply to every emirate in the UAE, according to police in each emirate.

Those found out after 10pm will be stopped and asked for a valid reason as to why they are out during the hours of restricted movement.

The fine for being out after hours without a valid reason or permit is Dh3,000 across all emirates.

Police will also be looking to ensure workers buses are not moving from one emirate to another. They will also be checking for masks and overcrowding, however, if you are from the same family you are no longer restricted to carrying just three people to a car (that ruling is now only for taxis and transport), and if you are alone in the car you don’t have to wear a masks. However, if you are in the car with others - even if they are your family - you will have to wear a mask, else risk a Dh1,000 fine.

This is in line with the directive of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

These nine-hour night restrictions started on March 26 across all emirates and were raised to 24 hour restrictions only in Dubai on April 4. On April 24 these restrictions were reduced in Dubai back to nine hours from 10pm to 6am as had always been the case in all other emirates since March 26.

Dubai

In Dubai, checkpoints have been installed by police to ensure people follow the restricted movement orders. Officers can be seen stopping vehicles to check if motorists have permits or not.

Police have also put checkpoints in place at entrance points on Emirates Road in both directions between Sharjah and Dubai to prevent the transportation of workers from one emirate to another even between 6am and 10pm.

According to Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, the permit website is still working since the days of the 24-hour movement restriction, which was eased at the start of Ramadan, but permits are getting rejected unless they are for medical emergencies.

“Permits are issued only for people with medical emergencies because there is enough time for everybody to get their needs catered to between 6am and 10pm. It is not logical that someone asks for permit to buy groceries after 10pm.” said Major General Al Gaithi.

The move permit can applied on https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/home.

Dubai Police have urged the public to call the permit hotline 800 737648 or 901 for non-emergency enquiries.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police have also started issuing movement permits for residents who wish to go out during periods of sterilisation.

The permits will be required for those wishing to go out between 10pm and 6am in the emirate.

“Abu Dhabi Police emphasises that permits must be used for the authorised period of time. Those violating restrictions will be liable for fines.” according to a series of tweets from Abu Dhabi Media Office.

A handful of people at Abu Dhabi Corniche Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

Residents going out during sterilisation times without a permit for urgent reasons, such as hospital, pharmacy or for basic needs, will need to present proof of the reason they are out, the tweets said.

Entities with staff who work during sterilisation times have been asked to provide names and the number plates of their cars to the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee.

“Vehicles of those working in vital sectors will automatically be exempted from violation systems,” the tweets said.

The tweets added: “Those wanting to submit a complaint to the Public Prosecution against disciplinary procedures taken due to the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus are kindly requested to do it through the website: pp.gov.ae, within 15 days of the date of the violation.”

Movement permits can be applied for at adpolice.gov.ae.

Sharjah

Sharjah Police have activated radars and deployed more than 140 patrols to catch motorists who violate the stay-at-home directives during the National Sterilisation Programme from 10pm to 6am, said Major General Saif Ziril Al Shamsi, Commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police.

Empty Khalidiya Street in Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

Patrols are checking whether people have a valid reason to be out after 10pm.

Major General Al Shamsi said that 97 per cent of Sharjah residents had adhered to the restrictions and that the pandemic in the emirate was under control. Anyone on the road during the hours of restricted movement will however be stopped, asked why they are out and asked to present valid ID, he added.

Police deal with each case separately, and take into consideration the condition of that person.

Ajman

Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in–chief of Ajman Police also said that most residents have complied with 10pm to 6am movement restrictions and that the pandemic is under control as a result.

He added that Ajman authorities had recently decided to issue permits for food delivery companies that comply with health and safety requirements.

Ajman Police issue these permits in collaboration with the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman, who review health and safety controls and requirements for delivery companies providing during the coronavirus restrictions. Permits can be obtained through the health department of the Municipality and Planning Department.

Those working in the medical and other vital sectors are exempted from movement restrictions but could be stopped to be asked for ID. Police are also looking to see if everyone is wearing masks and to check if those with more than three in a car are from the same family.

Ras Al Khaimah

Colonel Yusuf Salem bin Yaqoub, head of the readiness team at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said more than 100 patrol cars - including military, civilian vehicles and bicycles - were on the emirate’s roads during the National Sterilisation Programme from 10pm to 6am.

Their role is to ensure everyone abides by the rules of the national sterilisation programme.

Colonel Bin Yaqoub said that residents are adhering to restrictions and only a few violations had been recorded.

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain Police have deployed between 30-40 police patrols during national sterilisation programme.

Their primary work is to clear streets that need to be sterilised by all road users (even the groups excluded by the Attorney General) to provide security and safety for those involved in sterilisation. Patrols also control traffic and ensure that the decision of the Attorney General regarding national sterilisation is applied, read a statement from Umm Al Quwain Police.

Police also carry out daily work tasks (accidents and criminal reports) as well as establishing checkpoints at chosen sites to ensure the implementation of law, ensuring workers are not transported between emirates.

Dubai Police video

Dubai Police have posted a video on their social media platforms urging people to take precautionary measures after movement restrictions were eased.

Police said that people must leave two metres safe distance between themselves and others, else they will be fined Dh1,000.

“During the holy month of Ramadan, people should follow safety instructions like wearing masks when going outside and leaving safe distance,” police said in the video.

People are allowed to visit their first and second degree relatives but they should be no more than five people per visit to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Please avoid visiting the elderly or people with chronic diseases unless it is essential,” police said.