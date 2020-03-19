Coronavirus: 27 new cases in UAE, bringing the total number to 140, 31 recoveries

Image Credit: Gulf News

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 27 new coronavirus cases in the UAE on Thursday.

During a press conference, the ministry announced that 31 patients have fully recovered, the total number of infected so far is 140.

The ministry confirmed that UAE has a comprehensive health system to protect people and keep coronavirus at bay.

The ministry urged the people to practice social distancing. It is essential to avoid the spread of the disease, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health in a televised briefing on Thursday.

Home quarantine will be enforced on UAE students who study abroad upon their arrival, said said Dr Farida Al Hosani.