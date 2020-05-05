Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Air fares between Sydney and Melbourne, one of the world’s busiest routes, could fall as low as A$19 ($12) to persuade the public to fly after the coronavirus pandemic, according to Qantas Airways Ltd.

Qantas’s low-cost airline Jetstar could charge between A$19 and A$39 for those tickets once Australia lifts travel restrictions, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said on a call with reporters on Tuesday (May 5, 2020).

“We’ve no doubt that there’s a need for some stimulation to start a lot of the market traveling again,” Joyce said. “We’ll still cover our cash costs on those flights.”

Sydney-Melbourne is the fifth-busiest route globally, with about 10 million seats a year, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide. Jeju-Seoul in South Korea ranks top with 17.4 million seats.

Qantas expects the domestic market to open before overseas routes.