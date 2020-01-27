Oncology Centre at CCAD Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) will open a new nine-storey cancer centre dealing with comprehensive care, it was announced at Arab Health 2020 on Monday.

The unique integrated cancer care facility is under construction and will be completed by 2022, said a top official of CCAD at the 45th edition of Arab Health 2020 on Monday.

Dr Steven Grobmyer, chairman, Oncology Institute at CCAD told Gulf News: “The nine stories of which at last some will be underground for laboratory for supportive imaging, pharmacy etc will be dedicated to cancer care. This multidisciplinary cancer care tower is being constructed on the same campus as CCAD and will have several specialist oncologists coming together as a mulitidisciplinary team to address the needs of a cancer patient.”

Dr Stephen Grobmyer, Chairman, Oncology Institute Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

“Usually, the diagnosis of cancer is very stressful and the patient needs a proper treatment plan in place. This centre which will essentially be an outpatient centre will have all the doctors working together on the same place at the same time to provide integrated expertise to the patient. We will have radiation therapy and 24 infusion rooms to provide intravenous infusions for chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy,” he said.

The centre is actively considering providing other complementary therapies for for pain management, yoga, and other traditional recommendations that can help patients, he added.

Dr Curtis Rimmerman, Chair for International Operations at the Cleveland Clinic added: “The patient will have access to Cleveland Clinic Health care systems worldwide via a secure HIPA approved network for specialists to confer for additional expertise on a case and exchange notes as also for an integrated Tumour Board to decide on a specific plan for surgery.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has six centers of excellence and offers more than 40 medical and surgical specialties.