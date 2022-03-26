Abu Dhabi: Vehicle owners who have left their vehicles parked for more than a month at a public parking facility in Abu Dhabi must pay any outstanding fees in order to avoid legal action.
The emirate’s transport sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), issued an alert through its social media platforms on Wednesday to vehicle owners who had left vehicles parked in Musaffah’s M18 lot, or in a Mawaqif parking structure, for more than a month.
“The ITC calls upon all vehicle owners to follow up with the administration of public parking at the trucks parking yard, or the main control room of the multi-storey parking, to update their vehicle’s data and pay any outstanding fees. Neglecting to do so may lead to ITC taking necessary legal action in coordination with the authorities concerned in the emirate,” the ITC statement said.
Pay outstanding fees
“The ITC [also] calls upon all vehicle owners who have parked their vehicles for a long period without registering them, or paying the necessary fees, to adhere to the rules and regulations of managing public parking,” the regulator added.
When using Mawaqif parking facilities, vehicle owners must ensure that it does not block other vehicles. The ITC takes legal action in case these regulations are not met and considers these vehicles as ‘abandoned’.
Legal action
“Failure to cooperate can result in legal action that may go as far as the selling of the abandoned vehicles through an auction upon the expiry of a notice period. The ITC is keen to facilitate the mobility of individuals, protect the rights of others, ensure the safety and security of the community and eliminate any practise that may affect the general outlook of Abu Dhabi emirate,” the ITC added.