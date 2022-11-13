Dubai: Lieutenant General Du Hangwei, Deputy Minister of Public Security of the People's Republic of China, headed a Chinese delegation on a visit to the Dubai Police General Headquarters with aim of discussing ways of joint bilateral cooperation in the security and policing fields.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, welcomed with the Chinese official and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of a number of senior officers, including Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.
Al Marri and Hangwei discussed ways to step up the existing relations between the two organisations in the security and police fields, as well as a number of issues of common interest.
The Chinese official attended a military parade performed by the VIP Security and Protection Department on dealing with emergency incidents and carrying out scenarios of raids, shootings, rescue operations and dealing with suspects.
Hangwei also visited the Command and Control Centre, where he was briefed on the latest services and initiatives that enhance the security and safety of the emirate. He also learned about the centre's equipment and latest additions, such as the 3D map that covers Dubai and the patrol dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.
The Chinese delegation was also briefed on the Dubai Smart Police Station SPS and introduced to the various services provided by the Station to the customers in 7 languages around the clock, including 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as a further 33 community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.
Toward the end of the visit, Hangwei expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and praised Dubai Police's for utilising the latest technologies in ensuring the safety, security and happiness of the community.