The new community in Jebel Ali Village will comprise four and five bedroom villas, all occupying a single row position and featuring open plan layouts. Image Credit: S

Dubai: The last of Jebel Ali Village residents are preparing to move out of their homes, as developer Nakheel redevelops the landmark community with “new, upscale” villas.

According to a statement from Nakheel, the first phase of four and five-bedroom villas went on sale from November 7. A Nakheel spokesperson said: “Jebel Ali Village holds a special place in Dubai’s history and we are redeveloping the community to preserve and enhance its longevity for many more generations to come. We will continue with the legacy of this vibrant community as we embark on the creation of the new Jebel Ali Village.”

Cherished memories

Residents who have lived in the community for long said they would be leaving with cherished memories. A member of one Indian expat family that has lived here for decades said: “My children were born and raised here. So it is hard for us to leave. But circumstances are such that we have to do it. We wish the best for future residents of the community.”

Another expatriate who has lived in Jebel Ali Village for seven years said she and her family had got used to living in the area. “It is very conveniently located. My children’s school is nearby. My lease contract is until February 2022. I will start looking out for apartments from January,” she said.

Mohammed Akif, director, Dejavu Real Estate that is selling units at the Jebel Ali Village, said: “The third phase of the sale of units will take place on November 11.”

What the new community will look like

Jebel Ali Village, located off Sheikh Zayed Road, will be transformed into a gated, hillside collection of villas set among green spaces, with onsite amenities, including a mosque, bike trails, jogging tracks, cycle paths, pools, parks and sports courts, the developer said.

With an average plot area of 6,900 square feet for a four-bedroom villa and 7,600 sq ft for a five-bed home, all properties will occupy a single row position and feature open plan layouts and gardens with room for a swimming pool, according to Nakheel.

Each villa will also have a three-car private garage, with a remote-control door and electric car charger.

The homes will have floor-to-ceiling windows, entertainment space, ensuite bathrooms in all bedrooms, a maid’s room, storage room and, for some villas, a driver’s room, the developer said, adding, a number of properties can also be extended to include a penthouse floor featuring a large terrace, living room, bathroom and elevator.