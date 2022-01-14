Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said that federal ministries will soon be given more powers in approving their plans and a more financial agility.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Mohammed as he chaired the first Cabinet meeting in 2022 on Friday. The Vice-President said: “Our first decision in the new year and the new ‘50th’ is to implement our plan for changing the work method of the federal government with more transformation and faster project implementation, a full focus on creating the most active and best economy in the world.

The UAE is prepared for the next and different stage of developing its economy.

“Our economic diversity requires diversity in our legislation, and we are ready for new legislation,” Sheikh Mohammed also tweeted on Friday.

More powers

Under a more agile and swift decision -making government, he said ministries will be given more powers in approving their plans and more financial agility, shorter timeline strategies, national priorities based on the “Principles of the 50” approved by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the next 50 years.

New sports law

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a new sports law regulating sports councils, associations and Olympic committees within a comprehensive sports ecosystem in the country. The law will set new foundations to increase the efficiency of the UAE’s sports representation in international sports arenas.

Labour relations

The Cabinet approved the executive regulations of labour relations to ensure the rights of both parties, increase efficiency and regulate new types of work like ‘free work’, flexible, part-time temporary work as well as work for golden visa holders.

Under the new labour relations bylaws, there are 12 types of work permits. “Our goal is to establish the best, more agile and diversified work environment,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Industrial properties

Sheikh Mohammed also approved new regulations and rules to preserve industrial properties and inventions related to defence industries. The Cabinet also approved mechanism to accelerate registration of patents and preservation of the rights of microorganisms research.

A quick digital procumbent policy and a new smart learning committee have also been approved during the Cabinet meeting.

On investment encouragement, Sheikh Mohammed approved 13 agreements to encourage investment and avoid double taxation.