“I have been writing all my life but mainly short stories, but this time I thought of writing a novel, drawing from the experiences of my life, mainly through social media. The story follows a girl called Zaidi, who lives her entire life on this app called ‘Like Me, Love Me, Loathe Me,’ where you post a picture and people can like it, love it or loathe it. It basically deals with the modern issue of how you live two totally different lives on social media and in reality,” said Eames, who like the winner of the prize, is also from London.