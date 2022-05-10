Ras Al Khaimah: The family of the late Indian expat nurse Tintu Paul, who died in a road accident on Jebel Jais mountain during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, is expecting to repatriate her body home soon.

“We are waiting for the final documents to be finalised so we can take Tintu home for her to be laid to rest,” said Basil Paul, Tintu’s maternal cousin.

Tintu was 36. She leaves behind husband Krip Shankar and two children - Kritin, 7, and Aadin, 1.

Social worker Sreedharan Prasad, 59, who has been assisting the family to complete the legal and documentation process, said: “The family has taken the decision that Tintu’s husband and children will travel with the body for the final rites. In order to repatriate the body most of the paper has been completed. Despite the Eid Al Fitr holidays the government authorities in Ras Al Khaimah rendered all their support and help. In fact, they have physically moved the paper work from one place to another to speed up the process for which we are very thankful. We are waiting for the final legal requirements to be completed so we can take the body of Tintu home.”

What happened?

Tintu died on May 4 from injuries in an accident on May 3 when she and her family (including her mother-in-law) were returning after a drive to Jebel Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. Hailing from Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Tintu worked at RAK Hospital Clinic in Al Hamra. She, along with her family, were on a short holiday to the Jebel Jais mountain range for Eid Al Fitr. The vehicle suddenly lost control and crashed on May 3.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police, Civil Defence and the National Ambulance rescued the victims and rushed them to Al Saqr Hospital in RAK, where the nurse succumbed to her injuries on May 4.

Family discharged from hospital

According to Basil, Tintu’s son Kritin has been discharged from the hospital. The boy is unaware of the death of the mother. Kritin suffered multiple fractures following the accident. Kripa, the late nurse’s husband was admitted to the hospital with injuries, but has since been discharged. Tintu’s younger son, Aadin, who is one-and-a-half years old, escaped with minor injuries. Kripa’s mother, who was also in the car, suffered a fracture in her leg and will be discharged shortly.