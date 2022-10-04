Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat bagged the grand prize of Dh20 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw announced Monday night.

The newly-minted multimillionaire claimed to be on night duty when the show hosts contacted him to inform him of his huge win.

Pradeep KP, a native of Kerala, is an assistant at a vehicle dealership in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The 24-year-old has been purchasing tickets for the past year, and with ticket number 064141, he finally won the grand prize.

On September 13, Pradeep and his 20 coworkers bought the ticket online, and they'll share the winnings.

Pradeep has been living in Dubai for the past seven months, later revealed that he was so thrilled to win the jackpot that he could not believe his luck.

No plans

Pradeep said he is yet to make any plans on how to spend his new fortune, because winning the grand prize was totally unexpected.

On Monday, besides the Dh20 million grand prize, a second prize amount of Dh 1 million went to Abdul Khadar Danish HM, another Indian expat from Dubai, who won Dh1 million second prize with ticket number 252203 bought on September 30.

Winners of the third prize amount of Dh 100,000 and fourth prize amount of Dh 50,000 were also announced.

Indian nationals Shaji Puthiya Veettil and Mohamed Ali Parathodi won the Dream Car Jeep Grand Cherokee Series 08.

The next raffle draw for the Dh25 million jackpot will be held on November 3. And for the first time, there will be a weekly prize of 1kg gold too.

Second Dh20 million

On September 3, Celine Jassin, a French citizen living in the UAE, won the Dh20 million grand prize pop the Big Ticket draw.

Fans of Big Ticket can participate by logging onto the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Established in 1992, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has been making dreams come true for over 30 years.