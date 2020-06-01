The Big Ticket Draw Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Organisers of the mega Big Ticket Draw in Abu Dhabi are all out to woo customers with big lottery money and cash prize take-aways during the month of June.

A mega Dh15 million prize has been announced, with 15 additional cash prizes to be given away by the organiser, the highest ever in the history of Big Ticket draws.

In a statement to Gulf News, Alistair Johnson, a spokesperson for Big Ticket, saidthe decision to increase the number of prizes is keeping in line with finding ways to stay connected with more ticket buyers.

“Big Ticket is always looking for new ways to excite our customers and has a different grand prize and additional prizes up for grabs every month – we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the game and this month we want to give our customers even more guaranteed chances to win. We are excited this month to launch the Grand Prize Big 15 alongside the biggest collection of 15 additional cash prizes,” said Johnson.

July will see three Dh100,000 cash prizes up for grabs and two Dh80,000 prizes. There will also be three Dh75,000, Dh50,000 and Dh25,000 cash consolation prizes.