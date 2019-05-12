The 17-day Ramadan Nights will be held from May 23 to June 8 at Sharjah Expo Centre

Thousands of people visit Sharjah Ramadan Nights event which offers huge discounts and chance to win prizes every year. File Photo Image Credit: Supplied

Gulf News Web Report

Sharjah: Witness the most exciting shopping experience featuring leading names in the regional retail industry during this Ramadan at the Expo Centre in Sharjah.

From big discounts to the widest range of products, and finest local and international cuisine to a gaming arena that will provide a host of entertainment activities for the entire family, the Ramadan Nights at Expo Centre Sharjah has everything you need for observing the holy month and the ensuing Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

The 17-day Ramadan Nights will be held from May 23 to June 8, covering the second half of the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

With the advent of Ramadan, Sharjah has become the hub of shopping and religious activities, thanks to the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, Ramadan Nights and other religious and charitable programmes. The sales season elsewhere in the country too, has now shifted to Sharjah with participating outlets offering up to 75% discounts on a wide range of products. Exciting prizes are another crowd-puller at Ramadan Nights. This year, a lucky shopper can drive home a BMW X1, while others can take home several valuable prizes. Shoppers will get a raffle coupon against a purchase of every Dh 100.

“Ramadan Nights is the ultimate shoppers’ delight. Now, until June 8, you have a sure-shot destination for all your household requirements, and the best place to catch up with friends and relatives, while observing the holy month and celebrating Eid,” added Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

“Not just Ramadan and Eid shopping, residents can also take advantage of Ramadan Nights to make all their purchases for the upcoming vacation season, since most products on display are available at highly discounted rates,” said Sultan Shattaf, Director Marketing & Business Development Expo Centre Sharjah.