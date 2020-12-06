In a bid to combat the increasing incidence of diabetes in the region, Landmark Group has also rolled out various activations to help residents get started on their journey to better health. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Owing the COVID-19 pandemic situation, instead of its annual Beat Diabetes walkathon, the Landmark Group continued with its diabetes awareness programme with a virtual edition of the initiative for 2020 to continue raising awareness about Diabetes.

The initiative, which was flagged off in the last week of November titled ‘Take the Pledge’, called upon communities across the region to make a commitment towards the three pillars of diabetes management. Tehse are — get active by clocking 10,000 steps a day, eat healthy by reducing sugars and processed foods, and monitor blood sugar and pressure levels by taking the test. To achieve this priority, the group, in cooperation with Aster Clinic, conducted free blood glucose tests from 26 to 28 November at the Oasis Mall in Dubai.

Resolve for better health

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), of the 34 million people affected by diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, nearly 50 per cent were undiagnosed, and therefore at considerable risk of diabetes complications and poor health outcomes. According to IDF data, 55 million adults suffer from the condition across the Mena region. This figure is estimated to double by 2045.

Given the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region owing to poor lifestyle habits of a large segment of the population, there is an urgent need to encourage healthy living. Furthermore, in the context of the complications that diabetic patients face from the coronavirus, it is vital for them to follow a healthy diet and exercise regime. The group is also collaborating with Emirates Diabetes Society to offer expert tips on managing diabetes effectively.

Need for collective awareness in the community

Speaking on the significance of the initiative this year, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group, said: “Each year, we have seen thousands of participants coming together to raise awareness about the condition through our Beat Diabetes initiative. This year too, we are pleased to continue the initiative in a virtual format to give our communities the opportunity to take the pledge for good health no matter where they are, and collectively raise diabetes awareness. The Beat Diabetes initiative will also continue to work with its long-standing partner Dubai Sports Council to advance the fitness and health focus of the region.”

