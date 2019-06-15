For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: AFP

Sharjah: With temperature on the rise in the UAE, Sharjah Police are advising beach-goers and marine enthusiasts to guard against accidents in the sea.

Addressing the issue of drowning and jet ski accidents, police said residents and visitors should abide by safety rules and regulations to ensure their safety and that of others. A series of messages in this regard have been posted on social media following the launch of concerted campaigns to check the number of jet ski accidents at the emirate’s beaches. The campaign, which targets jet ski riders, owners and renters, aims to raise safety awareness among community members. Brochures to this effect are also being distributed among beach-goers at locations where jet skiing is popular.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Yousuf Bin Sandal, director of Ambulance and Rescue Department at Sharjah Police, said jet skis are a means of enjoyment and leisure and not meant for reckless stunts. “We have repeatedly warned beach-goers not to violate safety rules,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Bin Sandal said that each time an individual uses a jet ski, he should remind himself of the ‘safety first’ motto. He urged beach-goers to follow instructions to avoid fatal accidents and advised jet ski riders to wear life jackets. Swimmers should avoid areas in the sea with high waves and strong currents, he added.

Lieutenant Colonel Bin Sandal said police patrols have been intensified on beaches to ensure safety.