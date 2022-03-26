Abu Dhabi: Bangladeshi missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are currently processing more than 500 electronic passports for Bangladeshi expats in the UAE as part of the country’s document safety procedures.

A legal infrastructure for worker migration is also being developed between the Bangladeshi Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment and the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladeshi Ambassador to the UAE, said.

“There is a roadmap being pursued to develop the infrastructure this year, and it will ensure the safe, orderly and dignified migration of workers to the UAE,” Abu Zafar told Gulf News. He was speaking on the sidelines of the 51st Bangladeshi Independence Day celebrations, which was marked by Bangladeshi expats across the UAE today.

Independence Day

Bangladesh declared its independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971, which led to a nine-month struggle until December 16. Independence Day is now a national holiday in Bangladesh, and observed by Bangladeshi expats around the world.

At the Bangladeshi Embassy, Abu Zafar hoisted the national flag in the presence of community members.

Expat community

There are close to a million Bangladeshi expats who live and work in the UAE at present, making the UAE the country with the second-largest number of Bangladeshi expats after Saudi Arabia. The annual trade value between Bangladesh and the UAE stands at $1.5 billion (Dh5.51 billion), with the two nations seeking further opportunities for trade and collaboration.

A floral tribute being paid before a portrait of late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh, at the Bangladesh Embassy premises in Abu Dhabi today. Image Credit: Supplied

Growing cooperation

“A joint business council has been established between the two federal chambers of trade, and this will promote the inflow of investment to Bangladesh and trade to the UAE. In addition, a legal instrument has also been signed to promote cooperation in higher education and strategic research, which will pave the way for aspiring Bangladeshi diplomats to pursue graduate education at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy,” the ambassador said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited the UAE earlier this month and addressed the community virtually. She had also announced some upcoming developments, including the laying of the foundation stone for a new building for the Bangladeshi community school in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The new building will be named after our founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. There is also a plan to develop a new building for the Bangladeshi curriculum school in Abu Dhabi, which is in need of new infrastructure to support a larger number of students,” Abu Zafar said.

Furthering development

The diplomat also expressed his joy at the rapid pace of development in Bangladesh. Last year, the United Nations identified Bangladesh as one of three countries to come out of the category of Least Developed Countries by 2026.