Image Credit: Supplied

Asus today announced the BR1100, an all-new, education-focused series that’s available in 11.6-inch clamshell form (BR1100C) for a traditional experience and a convertible design that flips to become an multi-touch tablet (BR1100F).

The new Asus BR1100 laptops are built to military-grade standard to survive the hustle and bustle of everyday life at home, outside and in the classroom, with clever protective features including an all-round rubber bumper and a spill-resistant keyboard. They also support optional 4G LTE for fast connectivity and have AI-powered noise-cancelling technology for high-quality remote learning and conferencing. There’s battery life to handle a full day’s learning and beyond, plus an easy-to-service modular construction, while the convertible BR1100F additionally benefits from a world-facing camera and optional stylus for innovative learning opportunities and maximum flexibility.

Rugged design

Asus BR1100 laptops are built to withstand everyday drops and spills without damage. For starters, all four exterior edges and corners are protected by a tough rubber bumper, which reduces the impact of physical shocks to ensure critical components are always safe and sound. Then there’s the spill-resistant keyboard, which can cope with liquid spills of up to 330 cc without harm. BR1100C and BR1100F also feature a rubber safety grip on the base. This not only provides a sturdy support for the laptop but also makes it easier to grip when carrying, reducing the risk of fumbles and slips.

All these defenses and more besides mean that BR1100C and BR1100F surpass demanding US military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability standards. They’re also torture-tested to pass stringent Asus quality tests, confirming that they’re able to withstand drops of up to 120 cm — more than standard desk height. The display hinge and I/O ports are also exhaustively tested to endure the stresses and strains of everyday use.

Exceptional storage and versatility

Both new Asus BR1100 laptops have 128 GB of eMMC storage built right in, and there’s also a slot for an M.2 SSD to enable optional storage of up to a huge 512 GB. With up to 10 hours battery life on a single charge, BR1100C and BR1100F are able to last for a full day of classes and more – empowering students to enjoy both uninterrupted learning and relaxation.

BR1100F additionally offers the option of a precision stylus to help students get every detail just right when drawing, taking notes or marking up documents. The flippable BR1100F also includes a special world-facing camera, positioned just above the keyboard. This empowers students to explore and learn in totally new ways, allowing them to capture photos and videos in tablet mode.

Connectivity and clarity

BR1100C and BR1100F offer the option of 4G LTE for safe, secure and speedy mobile connectivity wherever and whenever it’s needed for work, rest or play. As a further aid to remote learning and video conferencing, BR1100C and BR1100F both include innovative Asus AI noise-canceling technology. This employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques in order to isolate unwanted noise from human speech for clearer voice. In addition, the webcam employs innovate 3D noise-reduction (3DNR) technology to remove up to 94% of random noise, significantly improving image quality.

They’re also loaded with connectivity, including the latest 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C port — with support for high-speed data transfers and USB Power Delivery — along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, microSD card reader and an Ethernet port for wired networking.

Learning-friendly extras

BR1100C and BR1100F have a bright LED indicator integrated into the top cover. This enables educators to see at a glance if a particular student’s laptop is facing connectivity or power problems. As well, to help protect users, the surfaces of these new learning-focused laptops are treated with Asus BacGuard. This has been scientifically shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria by over 99% over a 24-hour period, helps to keep surfaces clean and sanitary, potentially reducing the spread of harmful bacteria via contact. The screen is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions, potentially helping to protect students’ eyes from damage during prolonged study sessions.

Availability and pricing