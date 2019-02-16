Dubai: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured Aster employees at a special ceremony for their selfless commitment towards rebuilding homes in Kerala following last year’s devastating floods. Following the floods in Kerala, Aster DM Healthcare pledged Rs150 million or Dh7.7 million Aster Homes fund to rebuild Kerala.
A sum of Rs25 million out of this was contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). The remaining amount is being used to build new houses and repair damaged houses of flood affected victims in the state. The target is to build 250 homes. Out of this, 60 Aster employees have joined hands to contribute 45 homes amounting to Rs22.5 million or Dh1.16 million.
Employees from Aster DM Healthcare’s operations in nine countries have also contributed from their salaries towards the Aster Homes Fund. Total contribution from the employees has been Rs58.8 million or Dh3.04 million.
Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Giving back to our communities is a value that is embedded in the Aster Volunteers Global Initiative. The floods in Kerala have destroyed the homes of many residents and displaced even more. The least we can do during these times of hardship is to pull together and give back to those who need our help the most. I am very proud of our employee’s selfless willingness to help others.”