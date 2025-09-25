Resignation rules in UAE: Your rights if salaries go unpaid

Answer: The labour law allows an employee to quit his job without notice, while retaining his rights to end-of-service benefits, if the employer is in breach of his obligations to the worker. However, a worker is required to notify the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation about the issue 14 days before leaving the job. The ministry will then ask the employer to rectify the breach. If the employer fails to do so, then the employee’s decision to quit without notice is justified.