Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I am a company owner. A month ago, I discovered that an employee had disclosed information to competing companies. This act caused me great loss, and therefore I filed a complaint with the police, in which the employee admitted what he had done.

My question is: What other procedures need to be taken against this employee? How can I force him to compensate me for the damages I suffered? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that: