Abu Dhabi: An Asian expat in Abu Dhabi has been honoured for his honesty after he handed over a sum of money to the Abu Dhabi Police.
Thanking him for his sincerity, the Police presented the expat, Al Makarram, with a gift, and commended him for his sense of compassion and responsibility.
The expat gentleman had discovered the large sum of money and taken it to the Police’s Tourism Department.
Major General Mohammed Al Rashidi, director of criminal security at the Abu Dhabi Police, praised the man’s integrity. He also urged others to follow the same example and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring peace and stability.