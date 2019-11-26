Malabar Gold to feature rare collections from all over the world

DUBAI: Malabar Gold & Diamonds is launching an exclusive jewellery exhibition named ‘Artistry – Branded Jewellery Show’ from November 28 to December 7 at three of its outlets in Bur Dubai.

The show will feature rare collections of over 100,000 handpicked designs from 20-plus countries.

Bespoke Jewellery Solutions by Malabar Gold & Diamonds will also allow customers to customise their dream jewellery by experts for free. The customisation can be done with gold, diamonds or other precious gems during the three-day show.

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said, “Artistry – Branded Jewellery show at our Bur Dubai stores is a must-visit for jewellery lovers in the UAE as this exhibition showcases a vast collection of jewellery from wedding wear to daily wear. It will provide a great opportunity for people to get never before seen ornaments across gold, diamond & precious gems jewellery.”

The show will feature a range of branded jewellery including Mine, Era, Precia, Ethnix, Divine, Ago Bay, Opulence & Solitaire One.

The show offers a vast collection of diamond products with a gross of 30,000 carats and a total value of over Dh100 million. The showrooms also display over 750 kilos of skillfully crafted gold jewellery in 24K, 22K and 18K, ranging from lightweight daily wear to bridal jewellery in traditional as well as contemporary designs.