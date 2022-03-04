Dubai: This Spring season, Dubai will be filled with lots of colourful modern and contemporary art from the Middle East, Global South and beyond with the return of the most anticipated art fair in the region to Madinat Jumeirah from March 11-13, with previews on March 9 and 10.
Tickets are only available online and can be purchased on the Platinum List website or via the Art Dubai App and the Dubai Calendar App, organisers said on Thursday.
Extensive edition
Art Dubai’s 15th edition is its most extensive edition to date with more than 100 galleries from over 40 countries, the statement said. With March being a crypto month in town, the fair will launch a new section that will feature new media, digital art works, including physical art turned into non-fungible tokens (NFT). Art Dubai Digital comes with a series of talks that will answer questions on metaverse.
Art exhibits
Visitors can also enjoy art exhibits from the other gallery sections: Contemporary with galleries from around the world, Modern will feature solo presentations of museum-quality works by 20th-century masters from the Middle East and North Africa; and Bawwaba, meaning gateway in Arabic, with the current artistic developments across wide geographical scopes in the Global South.
New and exciting commissioned works await the visitors, including Art Dubai’s commission Sand Flow by INLAND, represented by Fernando Garcia-Dory — a new multi-site installation at the fair and in a variety of locations across Dubai that combines visions of Dubai’s past, present and future and examines the ways in which the multiplicity of cultures and communities inhabit the city and their contributions to it.
Key dates and timings
March 9-12: 2pm-9pm
March 13: 12pm-6pm
Ticket rates:
1-Day ticket: Dh60
3-Day ticket: Dh100