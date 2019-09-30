Residents of Abu Dhabi can apply for visas to 27 countries at the new centre

Abu Dhabi: The VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Abu Dhabi has relocated to a new premium location, the agency announced on Monday.

The new VFS Global centre is located at Level B2 (Lower Ground), The Mall, World Trade Centre, Khalifa Bin Zayed the 1st Street on Airport Road.

Officials at VFS said the newly relocated centre is larger, with a greater applicant accommodating capacity compared to the previous centre, along with high security control and ample parking space.

Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO for Middle East, South Asia & China, VFS Global, said: “Our Abu Dhabi centre is one of VFS Global’s flagship centres around the world. The expansive new centre serves 27 client governments and provides outbound travellers from Abu Dhabi a very convenient visa application platform, ensuring enhanced quality of services and seamless procedures in a spacious environment.

From this centre, customers can apply for visas to Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malaysia, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom and Ukraine.

“Visa applicants can enjoy personalised services while submitting their visa applications in the comfort of luxurious Platinum or Premium lounges. With the opening of this centre we set a new global standard for Visa Application Centres,” said Malhotra.

The new centre will help bring seamless visa application services to close proximity for the high volumes of travellers from Abu Dhabi. Following the relocation, customers can submit their visa applications in an even more convenient and comfortable environment at the new VFS Global centre

In 2018, VFS Global processed approximately half a million applications from the United Arab Emirates alone, and Abu Dhabi centre accounted for over 80,000 visa applications. VFS Global has been present in Abu Dhabi since 2004 and currently serves 27 client governments.

Key features of the centre include:

Platinum and Premium Lounge facility with personalised service by dedicated staff

Doorstep delivery of passports

SMS notifications on application status

Online tracking of application status

Dedicated website for easy access to end-to-end information including visa categories, requirements, document checklists and applicable fees

Dedicated contact centre and email support to answer queries and track application status