Dubai: The American University in the Emirates has planned to host an international security conference for two days in the first week of June 2021. This will be an extended conference for two days with time slots for academics and national professionals to present their researches and discuss various issues with security and National Guard. All leading universities and government departments will be sent formal invitations for participation.
The event will start at 10:00 AM on June 2, 2021, with AUE administrators and event organisers giving up a detailed itinerary for the speakers and their papers. The conference will accept researches done by university students and scholars. The papers from government institutes and scholars of other universities will also be accepted, and speakers will be allowed distinctive time slots for their presentation.
The conference will have certification of participation issued for all the speakers. There will be a closing ceremony as well where the dean of AUE will share a vision for future security. The event is also boosted by the Dubai government.