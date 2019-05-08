Abu Dhabi: Almost 200,000 people have visited the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi in its opening year.

In total 198,919 people have visited the tribute to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, since the 3.3-hectare site was first opened last April.

Delegations from 3,277 educational institutions and 2,180 government departments have also been hosted along with 556 guests from the private sector and hotels, and 217 visitors from embassies accredited in the UAE, said Dr Yousuf Al Obaidli, Director-General of The Founder’s Memorial.