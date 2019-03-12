Inaugurating the premises, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “RTA is committed to providing a convenient environment that addresses the mindset and concerns of RTA female employees for their loved ones. Expanding the capacity of RTA’s nursery increases the number of beneficiaries of this social service and offers mothers peace of mind that raises their satisfaction and enables them to increase their work performance. This achievement stems from the keenness of RTA to empower women by overcoming the challenges in the way of achieving a balance between family and professional life.” Al Tayer toured the facilities of the nursery and the classes, which were classified age-wise (four-12 months, one-two years, two-three years and three-four years). The nursery is fitted with a clinic licensed by the Dubai Health Authority, lactation and sleeping rooms, kitchen, toilets for people of determination, and made-to-measure washbasins for children. The facilities design promote intellectual and creative skills of children, and the spacious classes and corridors ensure smooth and free movement of children.