First Sports Center, Sharjah, the city’s newest indoor sports court is now open on the third level of Safeer Mall in the Emirate. The new 36,000-square-foot playing area includes multiple indoor courts for varied sports such as badminton, cricket, football and table tennis. They have a multipurpose court for basketball, volleyball and gully cricket. The centre has already become popular for its 10-lane badminton court and the 5-a-side football court.

First Sports Center is located in Safeer Mall, a prime location for both Dubai and Sharjah residents by being situated optimally on the Dubai-Sharjah Highway, and that boasts ample parking space. The mall hosts a sanitising station at its entrance, keeping the safety of visitors as a priority. Visitors can shop at some very well-known brand outlets, and get the children to indulge in some fun on their own courtesy the entertainment zone for little ones.

FSC offers coaching for those above four years of age and has a team of well-trained professionals. It is a great opportunity and space for people who wish to indulge in a new hobby or pick up an old one. It is a place to relax and get your mind off the daily grind post-work as well. The center provides a well maintained changing room with neatly maintained cubicles and lockers for all customers. They operate from 7 am till midnight, keeping all Covid protocols in check.

Sport has always played an important role in most of our lives, and has been a great stress buster. The center therefore aims to be a space for people to get back in touch with their athletic side. They provide court bookings on an hourly, weekly, monthly and yearly basis for customers to book according to their time and convenience.