Abu Dhabi: Two of the bridges connecting Abu Dhabi island to the mainland will once again see partial closures starting from Friday (today), the emirate’s transport sector regulator has announced.
AL Maqta Bridge will see the two rightmost lanes in both directions closed to vehicular traffic from 11pm on Friday, September 23 until 5am on Monday, September 26. The two rightmostlanes on Sheikh Zayed Bridge leading towards the Corniche will also be closed during the same period.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) shared the details of all weekend road closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to be careful and abide by all traffic rules and regulations.
The closures are typically implemented during the weekends in order to facilitate road works during periods of leaner traffic.
Within the city
Two of the leftmost lanes on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, between Al Mawkib Street and Zayed the First Street and when heading towards the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, will be closed from midnight on Saturday, September 24 until 5am on Monday, September 26.
Mohammad Bin Zayed City
In Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Anwar Street will also see a series of temporary closures in the stretch between 63rd Street and Al Raja Street. The leftmost lane was closed on Thursday, and from 10pm tonight, the two leftmost lanes will be closed off. The closure will remain in place until 5am on Monday, September 26.
Al Ain
The ITC said it will also close the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street in Al Ain, in the stretch opposite Al Jimi Mall, and driver road traffic to the opposite side from today onwards. The road will only be opened to vehicular traffic once again on October 22.