Al-Futtaim programme gives Emirati students from Grade 9 an early start on private-sector careers

Programme builds long-term private-sector career routes for young Emiratis
Emirati students from Grades 9 to 12 are getting early exposure to private-sector careers through an Al-Futtaim programme that supports UAE Nationals from their school years through to management and senior leadership roles.
Around 300 Emiratis take part in the company’s SINYAR talent development programme each year, while Emiratisation across Al-Futtaim’s UAE businesses currently stands at 20%.
Of those taking part in SINYAR, 70% are enrolled in Explorer, a programme aimed at students in Grades 9 to 12.
The programme introduces young Emiratis to different workplaces, future skills and career opportunities before they enter the workforce, helping them make decisions about their education and future careers.
SINYAR consists of five stages Explorer, Graduate, Manager, Leader and Elite, covering different points in a person’s career.
After the school-focused Explorer stage, the programme continues to support graduates entering the workforce before moving into development opportunities for managers and business leaders.
Participants can also gain experience across Al-Futtaim’s different businesses and functions, allowing them to develop skills outside a single area of work.
Progression through the programme is based on potential, readiness and work performance, according to the company.
Mira Al Futtaim, Chairwoman of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim and Chief Future Education Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, said the company wants Emiratis to build long-term careers in the private sector.
“Our role is not only to create jobs for Emiratis, but to create an environment where national talent can build meaningful, long-term careers,” she said.
“That means starting early, investing consistently and creating opportunities for Emiratis to build the experience and capabilities they need for the future.”
Al-Futtaim began its Emiratisation efforts in 1992 and has since introduced employment, training and development programmes for UAE Nationals.
The company said SINYAR is designed to create a continuous career path for Emiratis, beginning while they are still at school and continuing as they move into professional, management and leadership positions.