Abu Dhabi: The Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, operated by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), is set to offer residents and visitors with an array of artistic and cultural experiences in its 2024 season. The Foundation has announced a mix of musical performances and art exhibitions, including a showcase celebrating the work of Emirati artist Hussein Sharif.
The upcoming season promises three notable exhibitions opening on February 22. ‘Hussein Sharif: Re-framing Reality’ delves into the artist’s four-decade career; ‘Native: Plants in the UAE’ highlights the country’s indigenous flora; and ‘Through the Seasons with Eric Carle’ celebrates the children’s book author’s work.
There will also a series of performances, starting with the Xinjiang Art Theatre Song and Dance Troupe’s ‘Xinjiang is a Nice Place’ on February 4.
Khaleeji singer Abdullah Al Ruwaished is scheduled for a performance on February 24, while Omar Elamin’s fusion of modern and Sudanese folk music is set for April 19.
The season also includes engaging children’s productions like ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’.
Public programme
Complementing these exhibitions and performances, the Cultural Foundation’s public programme will offer talks, tours, workshops, and events. These activities, including art residencies and mentorship programmes, are designed to support and inspire artists and creatives.
Meanwhile the Foundation’s Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will continue to host a range of activities, from early childhood development to arts and crafts. Adults and children can also indulge in monthly creative workshops at the Foundation’s art studios, enhancing skills in various art forms.
Timings, entrance fee
Entry to the Cultural Foundation is free, with performance tickets starting at Dh30. The Foundation operates from Saturday to Thursday (9am to 8 pm) and on Fridays (2pm to 8 pm).