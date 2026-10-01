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UAE Women's Union and UNODC unite to enhance community safety and women's empowerment

UAE and UNODC join forces to boost community safety and empower women globally

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Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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UAE Women's Union and UNODC unite to enhance community safety and women's empowerment
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Abu Dhabi: A new partnership has been sealed in Abu Dhabi, and its goal is to make communities safer, more aware and better protected.

The General Women's Union (GWU) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have signed a cooperation agreement that both sides describe as a strategic step towards deeper international cooperation.

The agreement was signed during the 5th day of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, taking place in Abu Dhabi. It is meant to open the door to joint action and to build lasting partnerships that support sustainable development.

A signing with high-level backing

The ceremony took place in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, which underlines the weight the UAE puts on the issue.

Signing for the General Women's Union was its Secretary-General, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi. Signing for the United Nations was Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

"A commitment to real partnerships"

After the signing, Al Suwaidi said the agreement reflects the UAE's commitment to building effective partnerships with the United Nations. She said the country wants to develop new and innovative ways of working that actually serve communities.

According to her, the understanding is a key foundation for the cooperation ahead.

Sharing expertise, from the desk to the field

At the heart of the deal is knowledge sharing. The two organisations plan to pool their expertise and exchange both technical perspectives and experience from the field.

Al Suwaidi says this should have a positive effect on community safety. It should also widen the scope of prevention and protection work, so that more people are reached.

One framework, one direction

The agreement gives the cooperation an institutional framework. Until now, the two sides have worked towards similar goals.

Now their efforts and shared visions are to be brought together under one roof.

The framework is also meant to move development and humanitarian initiatives forward. On top of that, it is designed to make sure the GWU and UNODC stay in continuous and effective contact, with regular consultation and coordination between them.

Empowering women, building awareness

Women's empowerment is a central part of the agreement. The two sides want to support women and, at the same time, build communities that are safer and more aware.

The agreement is also meant to strengthen the position of Emirati women as an inspiring global model of influence.

A seat at the table

Both parties say the signing shows a shared commitment to widening the horizons of humanitarian and development work. They want to offer an integrated institutional model that strengthens the foundations of a sustainable quality of life.

The agreement also supports efforts to empower women and boost their role in shaping the future, including taking part in decision-making at both the regional and international levels.

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