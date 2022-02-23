Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive safely during foggy weather by sticking to the reduced speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour and leaving an adequate distance to other vehicles.
The traffic department said that activating the speed reduction system during foggy weather is a temporary preventive measure aimed at reducing accidents caused by lack of visibility.
Police have also been sending out emergency alerts to motorists.
“Dense fog. Speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour. Please exercise caution,” the alert reads.
Fog alerts are being sent to motorists via social media platforms and SMS messages as well as through smart gate screens on all highways and internal roads, and electronic billboards.
Heavy vehicles, trucks and buses are banned on the roads during fog.
Drivers who do not abide by this rule will be fined Dh500 and slapped with four traffic points.