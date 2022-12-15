Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Moments brought entertainment and happiness to Mussafah residents with a two-day event over the weekend with various events, activities, challenges and competitions for all community members with the objective of enhancing the quality of life of all Abu Dhabi residents.
During the initiative by the Department of Community Development, Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of the DCD, attended the event at Mussafah area where he participated in activities with members of the community.
Al Dhaheri said, “Abu Dhabi Moments has attracted more than 22,000 visitors in Mussafah this week. We are delighted by the positive turnout of community members because it is our objective to strengthen social ties by bringing a series of inclusive events and activities to one place where everyone can come together to create unforgettable memories out of special moments. We are pleased to bring the initiative across different locations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi from the centre of the city to Al Ain, Al Dhafrah and Mussafah area.”
Al Dhaheri added: “UAE’s community is unique for its diversity. There are people from 200 nations, states and territories who live and work in this country, thereby making it a melting pot of different races and cultures. Abu Dhabi Moments is a perfect platform for encouraging community members to establish meaningful and long-lasting connections fuelled by a spirit of mutual tolerance and understanding, which in turn builds social cohesion and strengthens family relationships. We look forward to seeing the initiative carry on for the coming years because uniting the community into an integrated one is one of our major objectives.” he ended.
After the astounding successes of Abu Dhabi Moments which was well-received by the communities of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, Al Dhafrah and Mussafah area attracting more than 146,000 visitors, the initiative is back to the city at Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park this weekend from December 16 until 18. Gates open at 4pm until 11pm.
Abu Dhabi Moments supports opportunities to promote social connectivity for groups throughout the population through a wide variety of entertaining activities and events that are senior citizen and Pod-friendly in pursuit of an active lifestyle and increased well-being.