The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has adopted a mechanism to deal with collective disputes and settle the same in record time. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has successfully secured the payment of the financial dues worth Dh40 million of 2,794 workers from four companies by taking prompt legal measures and ending disputes by moving directly to the workers’ place of residence onboard the Mobile Court.

A court order was also issued to maintain the workers at their place of residence and prevent their evacuation until they receive their entire entitlements, as well as to take the necessary steps to transfer the residence of the workers who so desire to other companies, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court affirmed that the speedy settlement of cases and the handing over of dues to the claimants for justice is one of the main objectives of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a pioneering system that reinforces confidence in the judicial system, which in turn will reflect on the growth and investment movement.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court pointed out that it has adopted a clear mechanism to deal with collective disputes and settle the same in record time, by facilitating and expediting the registration of the claims, hearing the cases and delivering judgments with the entitlements of each worker separately with expedited enforcement.