By staggering passenger arrivals, the new system will mitigate crowding, facilitate social distancing, and shorten queues. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) is putting on trial a new enhanced ‘Smart Travel’ system, developed by Abu Dhabi Airports in partnership with ConvergentAI and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), to shorten queues and streamline processes throughout the airport.

As a part of the ongoing trial, select passengers travelling with Etihad Airways will be informed of the optimal time for them to arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport. By staggering passenger arrivals, the new system will mitigate crowding, facilitate social distancing, and shorten queues. Over time, as the AI-powered system continues to operate, it will become smarter and further streamline passenger journeys through the airport.

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The enhancement of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Smart Travel system is a significant step in our journey of continuous improvement and innovation as we shape the future airport experience.”

John Barton, Chief Information Officer said: “Minimising queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and well-being and streamlining operations, which is why we are working with our airline partners and ConvergentAI to precisely model our passengers’ journeys and improve them at every step. By enabling passengers to quickly and seamlessly transition through check-in, immigration and boarding, we are providing them with more time to enjoy everything Abu Dhabi International Airport has to offer,” added Barton.

Variety of benefits

The introduction of AI technology at Abu Dhabi International Airport is also benefiting airlines, retailers, and employees working at the airport in a variety of ways. Through using AI to monitor real-time imagery of aircraft, special programmes are being developed to guide on-ground teams to complete certain actions, such as the unloading of luggage or the refuelling of an aircraft at optimal times.