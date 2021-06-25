Abu Dhabi: Nearly 3.2 million animals in Abu Dhabi Emirate have been successfully inoculated against livestock diseases, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) announced.
The inoculations were carried out as part of the Adafsa’s 2020-2021 vaccination campaign, which saw more than 6.5 million doses of vaccines administered against epidemic livestock diseases. As a result of these vaccines, animals will remain protected from syphilis, foot-and-mouth disease and PPR (Peste des Petits Ruminants, also known as sheep and goat plague). A total of 3.6 million doses were used to vaccinate goats, 2.7 million doses were given to sheep, and 72,000 doses of vaccines went to cows.
Protecting consumers
Rashid Al Mansouri, executive director of the livestock sector at Adafsa, said that the authority’s vaccination campaigns aim to strengthen the biosecurity system and prevent the spread of epidemic diseases by raising the immunity of livestock ahead of the seasons of spread. In the absence of such immunisation, not only are animals at risk of disease, but the antibiotics that are administered to any infected animals can be transmitted to human consumer, thus promoting antibiotic resistance, the official said.
Al Mansoori also praised the efforts of veterinary teams, and commended livestock breeders for their cooperation during the vaccination campaign.