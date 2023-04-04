Abu Dhabi: Indian national Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth was named the grand prize winner in the Series 250 Big Ticket Live draw. He took home Dh20 million.
The winner started purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets online after hearing about the Big Ticket live draws through word-of-mouth from his friends. He bought his second ticket ever from the Big Ticket website on March 22 after feeling lucky and wanting to try his luck once again.
When Big Ticket’s representatives first tried to inform him about his big win, he couldn’t believe that on just his second try, he was named the sole winner of the Dh20 million grand prize. Overjoyed, he says he will finally be able to have his dream become a reality by investing a large sum of his winnings into starting his own business in his home country.