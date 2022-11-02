Abu Dhabi: The capital has a new disease prevention and screening centre operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) at the Mushrif Mall.
In a statement, the public health provide said the new centre aims to provide conveninebt and easy access to medical procedures needed for residency permits.
Convenient timings
The centre is open every day between 9am and 7pm, and accepts both walk-in clients and those with appointments. It also offers fast track and regular visa screening services.
“It is our primary mandate to enhance access to Seha services and ensure a smooth client journey. Traditionally, our network of 12 disease prevention and screening centers were standalone buildings or parts of existing healthcare facilities. However, the new visa screening center at Mushrif Mall is the first in a series of centers that we plan to open in locations frequented by residents, in order to provide them with easy access to our visa screening services,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, chief executive officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Seha’s outpatient division.
“Instead of setting aside time to visit the visa screening center, our clients can now get their visa screening while shopping or having fun with their families at the mall. Once they register, they will receive an SMS with their queue number. They can then enjoy their time at the mall and will receive an alert when their turn is up so they can come back to the centre,” Dr Omar Al Hashmi, AHS chief clinical affairs officer.