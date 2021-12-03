Open only to members now in UAE, the e-store will welcome all members of the public soon

Abu Dhabi: In celebration of UAE’s 50th anniversary, the Abu Dhabi Community Cooperative (ADCC), a first-of-its-kind Emirati entity dedicated to empowering members of the UAE community through innovative solutions to improve their quality of life, has announced the launch of its first project — online store that relies on cooperative principles to deliver services in vital sectors to society.

Currently in its first phase, the digital platform will be accessible only to the cooperative’s members who will enjoy a free 30-day subscription starting December 2, as ADCC celebrates the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Subsequently, all members of the public will be able to access this e-store.

In its first phase, the online store offers 100,000 competitively priced, quality, and community development-oriented products for purchase. This number is expected to grow to 1,000,000 by the end of 2022. The products include electronics, fashion and beauty goods, home and office appliances, grocery items, healthcare and baby products. Other purchasing options include picnic, camping and sporting products.

Revolutionising the traditional cooperative concept

Ali Al Saloom, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ADCC, asserted that the cooperative’s projects are inspired by their aim to serve community’s fast-changing needs and interests, and this online store is a manifestation of the same. He further added that the e-store was a step in the direction of revolutionising the traditional cooperative concept by offering innovative economic solutions in a way that is relatable to a modern society.

“This e-store redefines the concept of online shopping in the way it integrates consumers within our investment projects, enabling them to become partners of and active contributors to the development of this store. We will be actively following up on consumer needs, demands and consumption activities and will be gathering regular feedback on their preferred approaches,” Al Saloom added.

Community focused project

Al Saloom called on all UAE citizens to participate in this first-of-its-kind community focused project, adding that their aim is to broaden its scope in record time through which ADCC will fuel its ambition to contribute to the UAE’s inclusive development process.