Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Saturday announced that its Commercial Court has officially started handling cases under its domain, with five separate cases referred to it in its first session.

As part of its mandate, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court will handle civil disputes in which the value of the dispute between both parties exceeds Dh1 million. Two American judges were appointed to serve on the Commercial Court last month, with at least one of them — Oran Whiting — presiding during the first official hearing along with Judge Ahmad Al Badi.