Malls and restaurants can now operate at 40 per cent capacity

The positive performance of the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi during 2019 indicates the increasing demand for real estate by investors who are looking for a safe, stable and encouraging investment environment. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced the easing of some restrictions on activities in the emirate in line with the National Screening Programme and the Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the COVID-19, in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), it was announced Sunday.

These include the raising of mall capacity and the capicity of restaurants within malls to 40 per cent.

Hotel beaches, restaurants outside malls and museums are also allowed to re-open with a capacity of 40 per cent, but public beaches remain closed.