Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced the easing of some restrictions on activities in the emirate in line with the National Screening Programme and the Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the COVID-19, in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), it was announced Sunday.
These include the raising of mall capacity and the capicity of restaurants within malls to 40 per cent.
Hotel beaches, restaurants outside malls and museums are also allowed to re-open with a capacity of 40 per cent, but public beaches remain closed.
Individual outdoor sports practiced in open spaces, such as horse riding, cricket, cycling, golf, sailing and racquet sports, are also now allowed for people aged 12-60, starting from Monday 1 June.