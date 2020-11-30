Friday prayers will resume across the UAE from December 4. Above, Blue Mosque in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: This Friday (December 4, 2020) more than 760 mosques in Dubai will host Friday prayers after the end of the suspension on Friday prayers, officials announced on Monday.

According to the directives by The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management, Friday prayers will resume in the UAE from December 4.

“The suspension of Friday prayers and sermons has been lifted for 766 mosques in Dubai, and due to the current circumstances, temporary mosques have been added, including 60 mosques, to accommodate all worshippers, residents and visitors of Dubai,” said Dr Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmad Al Shaibani, Director-General, The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.

Entry to mosques will be regulated, the department stated. In coordination with the Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, IACAD has cooperated with volunteers in every mosque to regulate the entry and exit for worshippers. For example, if the internal areas of the mosques are full, worshippers will be directed to use the external areas.

Rules for Friday prayers

For the Friday prayers, the number of worshippers permitted to attend will be reduced to 30 per cent of the capacity, with prayers allowed in the outer courtyards and broadcast over loudspeakers. The duration of the Friday sermon will not exceed 10 minutes. All those attending must wear a face mask as well as bring their own prayer rug, which must not be left in the mosque or shared with anyone else. IACAD stressed the need to follow the instructions for Friday prayers, which include preventing the distribution of food and water.

Dubai Health Authority issued a number of guidelines for those hoping to go to mosques on Friday. Here's a look at their dos and dont's.

The dos

Get your own Quran, prayer mat, etc.

Perform ablution at home

Greet others from afar

Wear a face mask

The don'ts