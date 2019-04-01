Maj-Gen Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Col Khalid Bin Moyazeh and Col Abdullah Matar Al Khayat address the media ahead of the 14th edition of the Hemaya International Forum. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police

Dubai: As many as 739 new drugs have been identified globally over the last five years, a top Dubai Police official said yesterday, citing an international study.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, highlighted the urgent need to develop a new framework to examine the effects of the drugs and come up with new forms of treatment and rehabilitation of those addicted to them.

According to Maj Gen Al Mansouri, gaps still exist between educational institutes, research and rehabilitation centres and law enforcement agencies, despite all their efforts to combat the menace.

The remarks came as he addressed the media ahead of the 14th edition of the Hemaya International Forum to be held in Dubai from April 28-29.

Drugs and illegal painkillers have become a big problem in the world. Educational and research centres are important in the battle against drugs. - Maj-Gen Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri | Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police

According to Maj Gen Al Mansouri, some of the new drugs were more dangerous than existing ones. He also highlighted that the average age of those abusing drugs had fallen sharply, fuelling a spike in the numbers of addicts and users.

“Addicts now consume different kinds of drugs in a short time. We need to cooperate with different organisations to come up with solutions,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

“Drugs and illegal painkillers have become a big problem in the world. Educational and research centres are important in the battle against drugs. The upcoming forum is a chance to discuss their role and prepare ourselves to overcome the challenges of the future.”

This year’s forum, whose theme is ‘Learn to Protect’, will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. Around 600 people are expected to attend.

Colonel Khalid Bin Moyazeh, deputy director of the Anti-Narcotic Department, said: “The forum will have many workshops to look at the challenge of money laundering and its role in drug pedalling. We will discuss the online promotion of drugs and how to fight it.”

The event is being organised by Dubai Police and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Learn to Protect Campaign

Commenting on the event, Colonel Abdullah Matar Al Khayat, manager of Hemaya International Centre, said: “In line with the directives of the Dubai Police General HQ to promote awareness and prevention among students in both schools and universities, and to embody the slogan of this year’s forum ‘Learn to Protect’, we plan to reach the largest possible student segment during the current edition through several topics.”

The key topis include: