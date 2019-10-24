Job fair in UAE [File Image used for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: If you’re a Filipino in Dubai and you’re looking for a job, prepare your CV and head to the Bayanihan Job Fair at Hamarain Centre in Deira on Friday.

The fair will begin at 10am and run until 5pm. Those who pre-registered will be given priority but “walk-in applicants are still welcome”.

As many as 3,000 to 4,000 applicants can be accommodated, said Lance Japor, Communications Chief of the Bayanihan Festival 2019 Organising Committee.

“As per experience, we close the doors at 1pm to ensure that everyone will get the chance to be interviewed. We have around 500 vacancies to fill, with one company alone requiring to hire 150 staff,” Japor told Gulf News.

Available jobs will be from different sectors including F&B namely chefs, kitchen staff, kitchen helpers, waiters and waitresses, hostesses and cashier. From the hospitality sector, technicians, telephone operators, housekeeping staff and security guards are needed.

For office jobs, sales executives, secretarial and admin jobs are available. Engineers and teachers are also wanted.