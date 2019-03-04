Ajman

Motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for six months will get a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines and car confiscation fees, thanks to a new initiative by Ajman Police.

The decision has been taken following directives from Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Addressing a press conference in Ajman on Monday, Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, said the initiative, part of the Year of Tolerance, will encourage motorists to drive more responsibly.

He said, “The 50 per cent discount will cover all traffic violations existing in a motorist’s traffic file [committed in the emirate during 2018, 2017, 2016].”

To qualify, motorists should not have committed any offence for six months between January 1 and June 1, 2019. The Traffic Department would provide the discount in July.

“The discount will apply to the seizure of vehicles and traffic points too, It will cover both individuals and companies. The offer will remain until the end of the year, after which it will be assessed and extended if needed,” Major General Al Nuaimi said.