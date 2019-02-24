At the release, ZHO athletes competing in the UAE Special Olympics team joined senior figures from IFHC and ZHO to help introduce the 50 captive-bred birds into the wild. The event signalled the beginning of an IFHC-ZHO partnership that will see the IFHC’s education programme — which engages school students on the importance of conserving and protecting the Houbara — rolled out across ZHO’s 18 centres in the UAE.