Notably, they have significantly improved their response times — now taking just 10 seconds or less to receive a report and ensuring that a patrol is dispatched within 60 seconds.

The highly trained personnel handle callers and informants with professionalism, wisdom, patience, and sensitivity, especially when dealing with individuals who may be in a state of distress due to various incidents.

Real time translation

Additionally, the department offers real-time translation services to assist callers of different nationalities who do not share a common language.

Brigadier General Nasser Al Maskari, the Director of the Operations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, emphasised that their Operations Department operates seamlessly across its three centres, ensuring efficient communication and action.

Al Maskari said: “The Operations Department, through its three centres, works in an integrated manner, whether with the public or with partners, in the security, governmental and private sectors.”

'Our Country is a Trust'

Al Maskari said: “All sectors work with high efficiency, and with the same mechanism, as the well-trained and qualified personnel in Abu Dhabi Police receive all reports, whether traffic, criminal, fire reports, or ambulance requests.”

Al-Maskari pointed out during the second episode of the (Beladna Amanah), “Our Country is a Trust” programme through Social Media sites, that the control centres received 4.5 million calls last year.

He stated: “The human cadres working in the operating room have a high level of training, a sense of security, the ability to deal with reports in all their forms, and the ability to negotiate and deal professionally with the psychological state of the informant — if he may be in a nervous, or psychological state due to the accident to which he was exposed, and here it stands out… The skill of the operating room staff in dealing with the situation, calming things down, and dealing with it wisely and patiently.”

Quick response

For his part, an operations officer at Abu Dhabi Police, Major Mansour Ibrahim Al Hammadi, said that the cadres of the operations room, through its advanced equipment, follow and respond to every call, and monitor the security situation and traffic and movement, through existing systems and patrols operating in the field, as well as deployed police agencies.